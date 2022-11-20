Mabel.jpg

Denny Urffer presents Mabel Jaworski, 98, of Wildwood, with a special award for her service in the U.S. Army. Jaworski is credited with paving the way for some 3 million women who served alongside men in the armed forces. Jaworski was a secretary for General Dwight D. Eisenhower. 

 Christopher South

SWAINTON – Veterans and their supporters gathered at the Avalon Links Country Club, Nov. 17, for a tribute to individuals and organizations that have demonstrated a dedication to helping military veterans in Cape May County. 

Walker.jpg

Johnnie Walker, founder and chairman of the Citizens/Veterans Advisory Committee (CVAC), addresses the audience at the 5th annual CVAC Valor Awards Brunch. Walker commended the citizens, businesses and organizations in Cape May County for supporting veterans in many ways. 

