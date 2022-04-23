Red,Light,Flasher,Atop,Of,A,Police,Car.
COURT HOUSE – The Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office and the Middle Township Police announced the April 18 arrest of a Cape May Court House man on child pornography charges. 

The arrest of David He, 21, of Cape May Court House, was made as a result of a National Center for Missing and Exploited Children tip showing an unidentified individual possessing and sharing explicit videos on a cloud account.

The arrest was the result of an interagency effort including the county prosecutor, the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, Homeland Security Investigations, the state police and the Middle Township police.

Multiple computers and mobile devices at the target residence were seized as evidence. Several child pornography images were located at the time of the search. 

He was charged with possession and distribution of child pornography. He is being held at the Cape May County jail.

Prosecutor Jefferey Sutherland advised that persons convicted of second degree crimes are subject to a term of imprisonment of 5 to 10 years in New Jersey State Prison.

*Any charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless he is proven guilty. 

