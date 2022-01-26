CAMDEN - A woman who was prosecuted for the murder of her mother in Cape May County is suing in federal court, claiming she was falsely arrested, wrongfully imprisoned and maliciously prosecuted, according to a report.
According to NJ.com, Josephine Scheid named several agencies in both Cape May and Gloucester counties in her suit, as well as the New Jersey State Police and several relatives she said helped perpetuate a false narrative, turning her mother Gabrielle Michaelis’ natural passing from cancer into murder.
Prosecutors and family members accused Scheid of giving her mother a lethal dose of painkillers while on hospice care. She was charged in 2019 with murder and related offenses after a year-long investigation by state police and the county prosecutor’s office.
The investigation was supported by Sheid’s brother, sister-in-law and ex-husband – a former cop – after they cast doubt on autopsy findings, according to NJ.com.
A private medical examiner, hired by Scheid’s relatives, reportedly found the level of morphine in Michaelis’ blood was consistent with a homicidal overdose, though that examiner did not further investigate the cause of death, according to the report.
The family then went to a state police detective, who sold the story to prosecutors, NJ.com reports Scheid alleged.
A judge freed Scheid after defense lawyers John J. Zarych and Brenden T. Shur presented their own research and medical evidence, according to the report.
She later pleaded guilty to two crimes, theft and hindering apprehension, but the murder charge and related felonies were dismissed. She was sentenced to a year probation.
Now Scheid is trying to recoup damages for her suffering, which include being arrested in Florida, being extradited in a five-day bus trip to New Jersey, spending about a year in jail and losing custody of her children, according to the report.
Scheid reportedly took the plea deal to get the matter behind her, but Zarych told NJ.com that he and his co-counsel proved her innocence.
She is represented by Theresa Grabowski in the civil litigation, which was filed in early January, NJ.com reported.
