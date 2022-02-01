WILDWOOD – Police arrested a man who they said possessed distribution quantities of cocaine, as well as heroin and other drugs, after pulling him over as part of a covert narcotics investigation.
Reginal Pitts, 52, of Court House, was arrested after a police K-9 named Woody made an alert on his car and an ensuing search revealed the distribution level quantity of coke, as well as personal use quantities of heroin, marijuana, amphetamine/dextroamphetamine and narcotics paraphernalia were recovered, police said.
The stop occurred just before 3 p.m. in the 3200 block of New Jersey Avenue and Pitts was charged for intending to distribute cocaine within 1000 feet of a school zone.
Pitts’ full list of charges includes possession of cocaine (a crime of the third degree), possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute (a crime of the second degree), possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute within 1000’ of school property (a crime of the third degree), possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute within 500’ of certain public property (a crime of the second degree), possession of heroin (a crime of the third degree), possession of amphetamine / dextroamphetamine, a schedule II narcotic (a crime of the third degree), possession of narcotics paraphernalia (a disorderly person’s offense).
Pitts was sent to Cape May County jail.
The above is based on information obtained from law enforcement. The above named individuals are considered innocent unless proven guilty.
