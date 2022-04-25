CRIME SCENE TAPE FILE PHOTO POLICE TAPE LINE
Fer Gregory/Shutterstock.com

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

WILDWOOD – A Middle Township man carrying a loaded firearm and drugs was arrested April 25 at the Wildwood Transit Center. 

Wildwood Police Department responded to a call from a transit employee about suspicious activity on a bus. Upon arrival, the police encountered Devante Harris, 30. Officers conducted a pat down and discovered an Amadeo Rossi .38 caliber revolver loaded with hollow point ammunition.

Harris was charged with several counts, including unlawful possession of a firearm as well as possession of cocaine, methamphetamine and oxycodone. 

Harris is currently being held at the Cape May County Correctional Center.

This is information based on a report from law enforcement. The above named individual is innocent unless proven guilty.

Locations

Recommended for you

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments