WILDWOOD – Police charged a 20-year-old local man with sexual assault of an underage person Feb. 5. 

Devine Jones was arrested on second-degree aggravated sexual assault and third-degree endangering the welfare of a child charges, according to the Wildwood Police Department.  

Police said Jones, a cook at a local restaurant, was arrested and taken to Cape May County jail, after they developed information “with a nexus connecting Jones to the sexual assault.” 

Police did not release the age of the alleged victim in their release and a call to Chief Robert Regalbuto was not immediately retuned Feb. 15. 

