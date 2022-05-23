nelson.jpg

Gary Nelson, 37, of Cape May Court House.

 Provided by the Cape May County Correctional Facility

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

WILDWOOD – A Court House man was arrested on charges of aggravated assault and unlawful possession of a weapon May 21, police say.

An evening call prompted the police to respond to a property in the 100 block of West Poplar Avenue in Wildwood.

Gary Nelson, 37, of Cape May Court House, had discharged a firearm into the air. Nelson attempted to flee by scaling a fence and resisted arrest, but officers applied physical force to restrain him, according to the police. 

Upon apprehending him, police discovered a flare gun in one hand a stiletto style knife in the other.

No noteworthy injuries were sustained by law enforcement officers or Nelson, police say.

Nelson was charged with the following offenses: possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a knife, possession of a knife for an unlawful purpose, resisting arrest, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, certain person not to possess a knife, certain person not to possess a firearm and possession of prohibited weapon.

Nelson is currently being held at the Cape May County Correctional Facility.

Any charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless he is proven guilty.

Locations

Articles authored by Herald Staff may include collaborations or content curated from a variety of sources for presentation to the Herald audience.

Recommended for you

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments