Wildwood PD Logo - USE THIS ONE

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

WILDWOOD – Police arrested a man Jan. 16 in connection with multiple car break-ins on Cresse Avenue, Wildwood Police said.

Keith Press, 19, of Wildwood, was arrested early Jan. 16 after he was seen on surveillance allegedly breaking into two cars. 

The incident allegedly occurred just before 1 a.m., in the 300 West Block of Cresse Avenue, and the owner of a nearby property, observed the suspicious activity on video surveillance and alerted police. 

A follow-up investigation revealed the identity of the person allegedly seen on the video as Press, who lived in a close proximity to the crime scenes. Press was located at his residence and “an authorized search of his residence resulted in the recovery of property identified as having a nexus to the motor vehicle burglaries,” according to a statement from police.

Press was charged with two counts of burglary (third-degree), and two counts of theft of movable property (fourth-degree). He was arrested and transported to Cape May County jail.

The above is based on information from a law enforcement agency. Readers are reminded that the above named is innocent unless proven guilty. 

Recommended for you

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments