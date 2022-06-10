CRIME SCENE TAPE FILE PHOTO POLICE TAPE LINE
WILDWOOD – Police arrested a couple for endangering the welfare of a child in the early morning hours June 10.

The man and woman were found in the 2700 block of Pacific Avenue, involved a verbal dispute, police say.

Investigators discovered that Voshon Poe-Cerdan, 24, of West Deptford and Justina Wood, 23, of Swedesboro had patronized a local liquor store and left their three-month-old alone.

When police encountered them, they were under the influence.

The couple and their child were brough to Police headquarters where the Division of Child Protection & Permanency (DCPP) were contacted. DCPP took temporary custody of the infant.

According to the authorities, Poe-Cerdan and Wood were both charged with endangering the welfare of a child. Wood was also charged with obstruction.

Both were released on criminal summons complaints.

Any charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless he is proven guilty.

