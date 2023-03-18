BYRON TROIANO MIKULSKI IN COURT COLLAGE

From left to right, former Wildwood Mayor Ernie Troiano Jr., Commissioner Steve Mikulski and Mayor Pete Byron were arraigned on charges they illegally accepted health benefits while serving as elected officials in Wildwood. Each of the co-defendants entered a not guilty plea and rejected a three-year state prison offer from the state. 

 Photos by Shay Roddy

COURT HOUSE – Three Wildwood elected officials were arraigned March 17 on charges they illegally accepted health benefits in their role as public servants.  

ERNIE TROIANO JR ARRAIGNMENT

Former Wildwood Mayor Ernie Troiano Jr. (right) is hoping to go to trial in 30-60 days on charges he illegally accepted health benefits while serving as an elected official, his attorney, Brian Pelloni (left) told Judge Bernard E. DeLury Jr. at his arraignment March 17. 
BRIAN UZDAVNIS DEPUTY AG

Deputy Attorney General Brian Uzdavinis is arguing the case on behalf of the state. 
Pete BYRON IN COURT FOR ARRAIGNMENT

Wildwood Mayor Pete Byron (right) entered a plea of not guilty at his arraignment March 17 on charges he illegally accepted health benefits while serving as an elected official in Wildwood. His attorney, Eric Shenkus (left) said he is not planning on taking a plea deal. 
STEVE MIKULSKI IN COURT FOR ARRAIGNMENT

Commissioner Steve Mikulski (right) previously turned down an offer of probation and now plans to proceed to trial. His attorney, David Stefankiewicz (left), said the state's new offer of a three-year state prison sentence made his decision easy and he entered a not guilty plea on behalf of Mikulski. 

Shay Roddy is a Delaware County native who has always spent as much of his summers as he could at the Jersey Shore. He is a graduate of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University.

