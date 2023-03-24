CAMDEN – Wildwood Mayor Pete Byron pleaded guilty in federal court March 24 to failing to disclose income on federal tax returns.
Byron, 67, admitted to U.S. District Judge Karen M. Williams, in Camden, to two counts of willfully aiding and assisting in the preparation and presentation of fraudulent tax returns to the IRS for the years 2017 and 2018.
In the plea agreement, which Byron signed Jan. 9 and was put on the record and accepted by Williams March 24, the Wildwood Mayor admitted he failed to pay $7,014 in federal income tax over those two years.
In a separate case, Byron was indicted in state court last week on charges he illegally accepted health benefits while serving in public office. He pleaded not guilty to those charges March 17.
Byron did not resign as Wildwood's mayor after signing the plea agreement with federal prosecutors or in the wake of the state indictment. He presided over the Wildwood Board of Commissioners meeting March 22.
Byron did not answer a call to his cell phone from the Herald March 24, but responded by text, saying: "can't comment I wish I could."
Asked if he planned to continue to serve as mayor, Byron replied by text to a reporter that he would "rather not comment on that either right now," later adding, "end of discussion".
According to documents filed in this case and statements made in court, summed up in a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, Byron solicited a law firm to land a job for him.
From January 2017 through December 2018, Byron, was serving as a commissioner for the city of Wildwood, in charge of the Revenue and Finance departments, while also purportedly working for the company, according to prosecutors.
From June through August of 2017, Byron sent multiple emails to the managing partner of a law firm located in Gloucester County, seeking assistance in obtaining a job, prosecutors said.
Byron received a letter in October 2017 on the letterhead of the managing partner’s law firm which purported to set forth an employment offer to Byron from a company, according to a release. According to the terms of the October 2017 letter, Byron was to receive an annual salary from the company for working as a salesman.
From October 2017 through September 2018, Byron received $40,425 in payments from the company, prosecutors said. He did not report this income on his tax returns for calendar years 2017 and 2018, resulting in a tax loss to the I.R.S, he admitted.
The tax charges each carry a maximum potential sentence of three years in prison and a maximum fine of $250,000 or twice the gross amount of any pecuniary gain that any persons derived from the offense, whichever is greater. Sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 2, 2023.
U.S. Attorney Phillip R. Sellinger credited the FBI Atlantic City Public Corruption Task Force, which includes the agencies the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office, and New Jersey State Police, under the direction of FBI Special Agent in Charge James E. Dennehy in Newark; and special agents of IRS - Criminal Investigation, under the direction of Acting Special Agent in Charge Tammy L. Tomlins, with the investigation leading to the guilty plea.
MORE COMING IN THIS DEVELOPING STORY...