tempImaget9oNXY.jpg

Wildwood Mayor Pete Byron in Cape May County Superior Court March 17. One week later, he pleaded guilty in federal court to tax fraud charges. Sentencing is scheduled for August 2. 

 File Photo/Shay Roddy

CAMDEN – Wildwood Mayor Pete Byron pleaded guilty in federal court to failing to disclose income on federal tax returns. 

Shay Roddy is a Delaware County native who has always spent as much of his summers as he could at the Jersey Shore. He is a graduate of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University.

