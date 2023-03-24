CAMDEN – Wildwood Mayor Pete Byron pleaded guilty in federal court to failing to disclose income on federal tax returns.
Byron, 67, admitted March 24 that he did not report income he received over two years when filing his taxes through an accountant.
He told the Herald he would not comment on if he will resign as mayor. The city said it is looking into if he would need to be legally removed from the position as a result of his plea, the Herald is reporting exclusively.
Inside the courthouse in Camden, Byron appeared before U.S. District Judge Karen M. Williams and officially entered a plea to two counts of willfully aiding and assisting in the preparation and presentation of fraudulent tax returns to the IRS for the years 2017 and 2018.
In the plea agreement, which Byron signed Jan. 9 and was put on the record and accepted by Williams March 24, the Wildwood Mayor admitted he failed to pay $7,014 in federal income tax over those two years.
In a separate case, Byron was indicted in state court last week on charges he illegally accepted health benefits while serving in public office. He pleaded not guilty to those charges March 17.
Byron did not resign as Wildwood's mayor after signing the plea agreement with federal prosecutors or in the wake of the state indictment. He presided over the Wildwood Board of Commissioners meeting March 22.
Byron did not answer a call to his cell phone from the Herald March 24, after the plea was entered, but responded by text, saying: "can't comment I wish I could."
Asked if he planned to continue to serve as mayor, Byron replied by text to a reporter that he would "rather not comment on that either right now," later adding, after follow ups, "end of discussion".
Wildwood Administrator Steve O'Connor told the Herald he was meeting with the city's solicitor and exploring the implications of the guilty plea on Byron's standing as an elected official.
A copy of the plea agreement, which was obtained by the Herald, does not mention any forfeiture of public service as a condition.
Matthew Reilly, a spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the District of New Jersey, said the U.S. Attorney for the district, Phillip R. Sellinger, nor U.S. Assistant Attorney Thomas S. Kearney, assigned by the government to prosecute the case, were available to comment to the Herald.
“Unfortunately, we do not do interviews on cases while they are being actively litigated,” Reilly said. Byron will not be sentenced until Aug. 2.
Reilly did say in a phone call with the Herald that federal prosecutors don’t get involved in those issues.
“It’s up to the town,” he said, using the analogy of a doctor who pleads guilty to charges and faces losing their license to practice. “Whether they lose their license or not, that’s a state function. We don’t get involved in that.”
Reached by phone March 24, Wildwood Solicitor Louis A. DeLollis said the city was still exploring the ramifications of the plea on Byron's public service. He said he was not aware of any decision made by Byron to resign, in a conversation with the Herald around 5 p.m. March 24.
"I'd be lying to you if I said I'm not trying to wrap my head around it as well. That's what we've been trying to do the past couple of hours. So there might be parts of this that I'm missing that I'm still trying to wade through and dive into," DeLollis told the Herald.
DeLollis pointed to a New Jersey statute which he said the city is currently researching.
According to the statute, "a person holding any public office ... who is convicted of an offense shall forfeit such office, position or employment if ... he is convicted under the laws of this State of an offense involving dishonesty or of a crime of the third degree or above or under the laws of another state or of the United States of an offense or a crime which, if committed in this State, would be such an offense or crime".
Byron's admission to hiding income when filing tax returns certainly appears to fit, as a crime of dishonesty.
Key evidence against Byron is a letter representing a job offer, according to prosecutors. According to the plea agreement, the latter was sent to Byron from "a law firm located in Gloucester County, seeking assistance in obtaining a job."
The law firm, nor the lawyer involved, were identified by the government in court documents. However, a copy of the letter obtained by the Herald reveals that it was sent October 23, 2017 by the firm Long Marmero & Associates, LLP, with offices in Vineland, Mt. Holly, and Tinton Falls.
From June through August of 2017, Byron sent multiple emails to the managing partner of a law firm located in Gloucester County, seeking assistance in obtaining a job, prosecutors said.
The letter from the firm states Byron was offered a job selling marketing and payment solution programs by a company, Hydro 2O LLC, which the firm stated in the letter it represented.
According to the terms of the October 2017 letter, Byron was to receive an annual salary of $50,000 to work for the company. He was to receive payments twice a month, beginning Oct. 30, 2017, for his work with the company.
From October 2017 through September 2018, Byron received $40,425 in payments from the company, according to court records.
He did not report this income on his tax returns for calendar years 2017 and 2018, resulting in a tax loss to the I.R.S, he admitted in court.
The tax charges each carry a maximum potential sentence of three years in prison and a maximum fine of $250,000 or twice the gross amount of any pecuniary gain that any persons derived from the offense, whichever is greater, prosecutors announced.
Byron agreed to pay full restitution to the I.R.S. as a condition of the plea.
Sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 2.
