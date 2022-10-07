Cars and Officer.jpg

Compact sport cars file along Atlantic Avenue Sept. 24, 2022, as a Wildwood police officer stands watch. A participant in the rally tried to distance himself from the violence. “We’re not like them, they’re not real car enthusiasts, they’re kids with cars.”

WILDWOOD – The City of Wildwood will be introducing a series of ordinances aimed at preventing future unsanctioned car gatherings such as the recent invasion by H2oi which severely compromised public safety and caused the serious injury of one individual and the death of two other people.

