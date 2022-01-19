Total Calls For Service
1442
Arrests = 8 Adults / 1 Juvenile
Calls for service requiring multiple
officers.
507
JV female/ 15
Warrant
CRIMINAL
INVESTIGATIONS
262
Adult male/ 36
Warrants
ASSAULTS
0
Adult male/ 41
Eluding,
BURGLARIES
0
Warrants
DISTURBANCES
16
Removing VIN
DOMESTIC DISPUTES
3
Possess MV master key
NARCOTICS
1
Adult female/ 29
DWI
THEFTS
4
Resisting Arrest w/ Violence
SUSPICIOUS
PERSONS/VEHICLES
22
Adult male/ 41
Simple assualt
SERVICE CALLS
229
Adult male/ 28
Unlawful poss. of weapons
ALARMS
19
Distribution of Marijuana
CITIZEN ASSISTS
21
CDS paraphernalia
FIRES
6
Adult male/ 38
Warrant
MEDICAL ASSISTS
27
Adult male/ 41
Poss of syringe
SCHOOL RELATED
ACTIVITIES
87
CDS paraphernalia
UTLTILTY COMPLAINTS
5
Adult male/ 38
Simple assault
TRAFFIC:
261
MOTOR VEHICLE STOPS
94
TRAFFIC SUMMONS ISSUED
73
PARKING SUMMONS ISSUED
3
WARNINGS
67
DWI
1
ACCIDENTS
6
TRAFFIC
ENFORCEMENT/RADAR
122
ADMINISTRATIVE CALLS
229
PROPERTY CHECKS
461
