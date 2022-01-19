wcpd logo 2019 USE THIS

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Total Calls For Service

1442

 

Arrests = 8 Adults / 1 Juvenile

Calls for service requiring multiple

officers.

 

507

 

JV female/ 15

 

Warrant

CRIMINAL

INVESTIGATIONS

 

262

 

Adult male/ 36

 

Warrants

ASSAULTS

0

Adult male/ 41

Eluding,

BURGLARIES

0

 

Warrants

DISTURBANCES

16

 

Removing VIN

DOMESTIC DISPUTES

3

 

Possess MV master key

NARCOTICS

1

Adult female/ 29

DWI

THEFTS

4

 

Resisting Arrest w/ Violence

SUSPICIOUS

PERSONS/VEHICLES

 

22

 

Adult male/ 41

 

Simple assualt

SERVICE CALLS

229

Adult male/ 28

Unlawful poss. of weapons

ALARMS

19

 

Distribution of Marijuana

CITIZEN ASSISTS

21

 

CDS paraphernalia

FIRES

6

Adult male/ 38

Warrant

MEDICAL ASSISTS

27

Adult male/ 41

Poss of syringe

SCHOOL RELATED

ACTIVITIES

 

87

 

 

CDS paraphernalia

UTLTILTY COMPLAINTS

5

Adult male/ 38

Simple assault

TRAFFIC:

261

 

 

MOTOR VEHICLE STOPS

94

 

 

TRAFFIC SUMMONS ISSUED

 

73

 

 

PARKING SUMMONS ISSUED

 

3

 

 

WARNINGS

67

 

 

DWI

1

 

 

ACCIDENTS

6

 

 

TRAFFIC

ENFORCEMENT/RADAR

 

122

 

 

ADMINISTRATIVE CALLS

 

229

 

 

PROPERTY CHECKS

461

 

 

Recommended for you

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments