Screen Shot 2022-10-15 at 11.39.35 AM.png

Wildwood Commissioners meeting Oct. 12 to discuss the ordinance.

 Christopher South

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

WILDWOOD – The Wildwood Board of Commissioners has introduced its first ordinance aimed at putting the brakes on bad behavior by participants in unsanctioned car rallies. The goal is to stop a repeat of the H2oi rally that caused the death of two people and injured another in Wildwood, Sept. 24. 

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments