WILDWOOD – Police made an arrest Jan. 2, after responding to the report of a burglary in progress at a multi-family motel complex in Wildwood, according to a Wildwood Police Department release.
The owner of the property, in the 4900 block of Atlantic Avenue, called police when he discovered multiple unauthorized individuals inside one of the motel rooms, according to police. An altercation he had with the occupants before police arrived caused the alleged burglars to flea before officers got there, said the release.
Police said they then set up a perimeter around the area and conducted surveillance and, as a result, stopped Jesus Aponte-Rosario in close proximity to where the crime allegedly occurred. Police said they detained Aponte-Rosario as a person of interest in connection to the burglary investigation.
Aponte-Rosario, 32, was eventually identified as one of the individuals involved and arrested, police said. During the search of Aponte-Rosario, during his arrest, it was discovered that he was in possession of narcotics, narcotics paraphernalia, and a knife.
Aponte-Rosario, of Rio Grande, was arrested and charged with burglary (a crime of the third degree), possession of heroin (a crime of the third degree), possession of cocaine (a crime of the third degree), possession of weapon “knife” (a crime of the fourth degree), possession of narcotics paraphernalia (a disorderly persons offense) and possession of a hypodermic syringe (a disorderly persons offense).
Aponte-Rosario was released on a criminal summons complaint, in accordance with the Attorney General Guidelines, promulgated in connection with the Criminal Justice Bail Reform Policies and Directives, according to Wildwood Police.
The above is based on information obtained from a law enforcement agency. The accused person is innocent unless/until proven guilty.
