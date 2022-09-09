COURT HOUSE – County authorities announced the arrest of two men for possessing three kilograms of fentanyl and heroin Sept. 9.
The investigation that led to the arrests began after the Wildwood Police Department recovered several kilograms of controlled dangerous substances (CDS) and $65,000 in May 2021.
That incident led authorities to launch what became a 16-month, multi-agency investigation spanning several towns.
The United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) assisted the Wildwood police and the county Prosecutor’s Office with the investigation.
The distribution network was spread across Lower Township, Middle Township and Wildwood and reached as far as Puerto Rico, according to a release from the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office.
Pedro Rodriguez-Lopez, 32, has been identified as the leader of the distribution ring. Authorities arrested him Sept. 8, along with Jose Roman-Maysonet, 25. Both reside in the 200 east block of Maple Avenue in Wildwood.
The Cape May County Regional SWAT Team worked with the Atlantic County Regional SWAT Team to execute 10 search warrants countywide Sept. 8.
Authorities say the searches collectively resulted in the seizure of $115,000 cash and three kilograms of fentanyl and heroin worth more than $750,000.
Both men will face a lengthy list of charges.
Rodriguez-Lopez and Roman-Maysonet are each charged with first-degree maintenance or operation of a CDS production facility; second-degree conspiracy to maintain or operate a CDS production facility; first-degree possession with intent to distribute heroin in excess of five ounces; second-degree possession with intent to distribute cocaine in excess of half an ounce, second-degree possession with intent to distribute fentanyl in excess of one ounce; third-degree possession with intent to distribute tramadol; third-degree money laundering, fourth-degree possession with intent to distribute CDS paraphernalia; and second-degree possession with intent to distribute within 500 feet of public property.
The Wildwood Crest, Ocean City, Lower Township and Middle Township police departments assisted, along with the United States Postal Inspection Service.
Authorities said the investigation is ongoing and that additional arrest warrants may be issued.
