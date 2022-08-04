CRIME SCENE TAPE FILE PHOTO POLICE TAPE LINE
Fer Gregory/Shutterstock.com

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

COURT HOUSE – A Whitesboro man was arrested for a sexual relationship with a minor and for creating and possessing child pornography August 3.

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Articles authored by Herald Staff may include collaborations or content curated from a variety of sources for presentation to the Herald audience.

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments