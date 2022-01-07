WEST WILDWOOD POLICE LOGO FILE PHOTO

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

West Wildwood Police Activity Report December 1, 2021, to December 31, 2021:

1 Activated Alarms Animal Complaints

6 Assisting Other Agencies

3 General Complaints

22 Local Ordinance Complaints

5 Medical Assists

7 Motor Vehicle Stops

1 Noise Complaint

6 Open Door/Windows

14 Other Public Service Calls

1 Parking Complaint/Violations

118 Property Checks

2 Reports of Suspicious Activity/Person/Vehicle

1 Verbal Disputes

3 Welfare Checks

1 Wires/Pole/Tree Down total Calls for Service: 310

**This is an abridged version of actual calls for service.

Recommended for you

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments