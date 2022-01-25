COURT HOUSE – A West Wildwood police officer pleaded guilty Jan. 24 to making terroristic threats against an ex-girlfriend, giving up his right to own guns and his eligibility to serve as a police officer and hold other public positions.
Dylan Keenan-Hannum admitted in court that he threatened to kill an ex-girlfriend and a new man she was with over text and threatened he had a gun, The Press of Atlantic City reported.
Hannum told Judge Christine Smith he had already surrendered his handgun and is expected to receive a sentence of four years of probation, in accordance with the plea agreement reached with prosecutors, according to the report.
Hannum was also ordered to have no contact with the victim, who was identified only by her initials in court proceedings, according to the Press. “I don’t want you to breathe the same air as she does,” Smith reportedly told Hannum.
Smith ordered Hannum released, pending sentencing in March, over the objection of prosecutors, who said Hannum had a history of domestic violence, according to the Press. Hannum is not expected to receive additional jail time at sentencing.
Defense lawyer Hercules Pappas reportedly argued Hannum suffered enough, having to give up his career and spend months in the county jail, where Hannum has been since his Nov. 14 arrest.
According to an affidavit of probable cause in the case obtained by the Herald, neighbors of the victim in the incident called 911 when she came to their door asking for help, saying Hannum had just assaulted her.
When officers arrived on scene, they found the victim in tears. She showed police text messages Hannum had allegedly sent her, informing her he was in possession of a loaded firearm and intended to kill her and a new male friend, according to the affidavit. It is unclear if Hannum was referencing his duty weapon.
The victim showed police photos Hannum had texted her earlier from inside her living room while she wasn’t home, showing him sitting waiting for her, the affidavit continued. It is alleged he obtained entry through a door previously damaged in an unreported domestic incident.
The affidavit said Hannum left before she arrived home, but later returned and knocked on the door. The victim let him enter to talk and an argument ensued, culminating in Hannum allegedly striking the victim in the front of her neck with an open hand and allegedly placing her in “an armbar type hold” and pushing her down, causing her to complain of pain.
The affidavit also says the neighbors who reported the incident told investigators they witnessed multiple domestic violence incidents between the two but were begged by the victim not to report the incidents, allegedly because of her fear of causing problems at Hannum’s job.
Burglary and simple assault charges were dropped, in accordance with the plea. Smith did not order Hannum to wear an ankle bracelet, according to the Press.
West Wildwood Commissioner John Banning, who oversees public safety, did not immediately respond to the Herald’s request for comment on the guilty plea. Banning had previously said he made the decision to suspend Hannum with pay.