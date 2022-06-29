Screen Shot 2022-06-29 at 4.08.14 PM.png

VILLAS – While investigating a 911 hang up June 5, Lower Township police officers say they discovered a vehicle fire in the 1400 block of Bayshore Road.

After the Villas Volunteer Fire Department put the fire out, the county Fire Marshal and detectives for Lower Township investigated.

Ernest Grey, 47, of Villas, was charged with aggravated arson, conspiracy to commit aggravated arson and burglary. He’s being held at the Cape May County Correctional Center.

Randy Grey, 58, was charged with aggravated arson and conspiracy to commit aggravated arson. He was released on a summons.

Any charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless he is proven guilty.

