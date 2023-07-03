WILDWOOD – The Wildwood Police Department used the assistance of the Lower Township Police Department to apprehend a Villas man who is being accused of strangling a former girlfriend in Wildwood.
According to the affidavit of probable cause in the case, an 18-year-old woman appeared at Wildwood Police Department headquarters June 16 and said she had been choked the day before by Kanye Crawley, 19, of Villas, causing her to lose consciousness. The incident occurred in the 300 block of Oak Avenue in Wildwood.
The woman told police she had been in a dating relationship with Crawley and had recently broken off the relationship. There was a physical altercation between the two, June 15, when Crawley allegedly put his hands around the woman’s neck and choked her until she was unconscious.
Upon appearing at police headquarters, the woman was complaining of a sore throat and trouble swallowing. She was transported to Cape Regional Medical Center, where she was evaluated by the Strangulation Response Team (SRT).
After an investigation by the Wildwood Police Department Detective Division, the Wildwood police contacted Lower Township Police Department for assistance and located Crawley in Villas.
He was taken into custody without incident and transported to Wildwood police headquarters and charged with second-degree aggravated assault and lodged in the Cape May County Correctional Facility.
