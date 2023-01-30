COURT HOUSE - The County Prosecutor's office has announced the arrest of Raymond E. Parsons, a 77-year-old Ocean View man, on child pornography charges.
Upper Township Man Arrested on Child Pornography Charges
The second arrest in a month
