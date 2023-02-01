RIO GRANDE – The Middle Township Police Department announced the Jan. 28 arrest of a Rio Grande man for drugs, weapons, and failing to register as a sex offender.
The Middle Township Police Major Crimes and Street Crimes units, along with the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office and Cape May County SWAT Team, were involved in executing search warrants at a residence on the 100 block of East Maryland Avenue, as well as a room at the Simpson’s Motel, both in Rio Grande.
The search warrants were obtained following an investigation by detectives of the Middle Township Police Major Crimes Unit.
According to the complaint filed in Middle Township Municipal Court, Abdul Spaulding, 45, allegedly made inappropriate remarks to a 15-year-old girl who was in his care.
The complaint alleges Spaulding sent the girl text messages complimenting her on her physical appearance, requested photographs from her, and offered to send her a photo of his genitalia. Spaulding also allegedly provided the 15-year-old with marijuana on multiple occasions.
The complaint describes Spaulding as a Tier 2 sex offender, who violated the requirement for filing a change of address when he checked into Simpson’s Motel, while registered at an East Maryland Avenue address.
At the time of his arrest, Spaulding was in possession of 26 grams of crack cocaine, over one ounce of marijuana, and two metal folding knives. A digital scale was also found in his residence, contributing to the distribution charge.
Spaulding was charged with one count of possession of controlled dangerous substance (CDS), a third-degree crime; two counts of distribution of CDS, a second-degree crime; one count of certain person not to have weapons, a fourth-degree crime; one count of failure to register as a sex offender, a fourth-degree crime; and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, a third-degree crime.
Spaulding was lodged in the Cape May County Correctional Facility.
In New Jersey, fines for a fourth-degree crime can range from $10,000 to $25,000, with penalties of zero to 18 months in prison. A third-degree crime carries a penalty of three to five years in prison and a fine of up to $15,000. A second-degree crime carries a penalty of five to 10 years in prison and fines of up to $150,000.
