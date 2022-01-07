abadie

Nikki Abadie.

 Provided

UPDATE: Nikki Abadie was located a few hours after police requested help.

 

NORTH WILDWOOD - The North Wildwood Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing adult female.  

On Jan. 4, Nicole (Nikki) Abadie, a 35-year-old female, was reported as a missing person to the North Wildwood Police Department.  

She is a white female, approximately 5’5” and 105 lbs. with black hair and green eyes.  Nikki’s last known address is in Whiting, NJ (Ocean County) and was last seen in Hammonton, NJ on Dec. 14, 2021.  

She has not been seen in North Wildwood.  Nikki frequents the Atlantic City and Egg Harbor Township areas.   

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Nikki Abadie is asked to contact North Wildwood Police Dispatch at (609) 522-2411 or use our TEXT-A-TIP by texting TIP NWPD followed by your message, to 888777.

