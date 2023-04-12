NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

NORRISTOWN, Pa. - According to police documents, the Horsham, Pennsylvania, woman whose vehicle was found on the Cove Beach in Cape May April 11 told police she strangled her son to death before getting into her car and driving to that location.

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments