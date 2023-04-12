NORRISTOWN, Pa. - According to police documents, the Horsham, Pennsylvania, woman whose vehicle was found on the Cove Beach in Cape May April 11 told police she strangled her son to death before getting into her car and driving to that location.
UPDATE: Mom Told Police She Strangled Her 11-Year-Old Son, Affidavit Says
Christopher South
Reporter
