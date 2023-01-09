MAUCHER-WALKING-JAIL.JPG

Hugo Michael Maucher appeared virtually in court Jan. 9, when a hearing to determine if he will remain in jail pending trial was postponed until later this week, due to incomplete discovery in the case. Maucher is charged in the death of Marjorie Straubmuller, 80, who was walking on Stagecoach Road when a vehicle it's alleged Maucher was driving struck her and fled the scene. She died later due to her injuries, after being flown to an Atlantic County hospital. 

SEAVILLE – A Marmora man, who turned himself in to police as the driver in a hit-and-run accident that killed an 80-year-old pedestrian, appeared virtually in Superior Court from the Cape May County Correctional Facility Jan. 9 for a hearing to determine if he will remain there pending trial.

The hearing was postponed because discovery in the case is incomplete. 

Hugo Michael Maucher, seen in a mugshot obtained by the Herald, taken at Cape May County Correctional Facility. Maucher, of Jill Avenue in Upper Township, turned himself into state police Jan. 3, after retaining defense attorney John Tumelty, who identified his client to police as the driver in a fatal hit-and-run crash Dec. 29, 2022, which resulted in the death of pedestrian Marjorie Straubmuller, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in the case. He is in custody awaiting a detention hearing in the case. 
