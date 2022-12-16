OCEAN CITY – Twopeople, including aCity of Ocean Citysummeremployee, were indicted Dec. 13 on charges theystoleseveral thousand dollars incoins collected out of parking meters.
A grand jurymoved to indictChristine LFireall, 38,and Chad Randolph, 47, both of Liberty Court in Galloway,whowere named in a three-count indictment,which included two second-degree counts for official misconduct and conspiracy, andone count each ofthird-degree theft.
According to acomplaintfiledAug. 15by the Ocean City Police Department,Fireall,was employedas a parking metercollectorby the city,collectingcoins deposited in city-owned parking meters.Ocean City confirmedFireallhad been employed over the last two summers, and the alleged theft took place between May 19 and Aug. 11.The complaint saysFirealland Randolph, who was not a city employee,allegedly had beentaking coins to a bank over a matter of months and converting the coins to currency.Fireallhad beenobservedduring a surveillance operation handing the coins over to Randolph.
ThecomplaintsagainstFireallandRandolpheach say the complaining officer observed theirbehavior andindicatedeachmadestatementsadmittingto the crimeswhen interviewed at the police station.
The indictmentsaysthe two “knowingly did retain US currency belonging to the city of Ocean City.” The final count in the indictment was for theft in the third degree.
Asecond-degreecrime is punishable in the state of New Jersey by 5 to 10 years in state prisonand fines of up to $150,000.A third-degree crime is punishable by up to 5 years in state prison and a fine of up to $15,000.
Only content submissions which satisfy our conditions for publication will be published.
The fee for publication via this portal is $100. This fee is non-refundable.
To accomplish your publication purchase, you must be logged-in as a website user: https://www.capemaycountyherald.com/users/signup
This purchase is for online publication only. If print publication is also desired, please proceed with the purchase of online publication and contact Advertise@cmcHerald.com regarding print publication.
By default, approved/paid submissions will be published to the "Lifestyle" section of the website. Requests for other urls/sections deemed relevant to the submission will be honored.
Submissions may contain links – including do-follow links.
Published submissions will remain published for as long as the website remains active, presumably at least one year.
Publisher reserves the right to refuse publication for any reason.
Submissions will not be processed for publication without advance payment.
Submissions requiring additional support services – e.g., to amend content or to effect payment – will not be published. By mutual agreement, editorial services may be provided for an additional charge; otherwise, advance payment rendered will be deemed a non-refundable service charge.
Upon request to Advertise@cmcHerald.com a link to the published article will be transmitted via email.
Our website is directed to a U.S.-based audience; our content may not be accessible to some international audiences due to technology restrictions.
By initiating this transaction, the submitter assumes any and all liability associated with publication of the submitted content (e.g., infringement, licensing) and agrees to defend and hold the Publisher harmless.