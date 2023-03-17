NORTH WILDWOOD – A tip from a concerned citizen in Wildwood Crest led to the arrest of a North Wildwood man on weapons and drug charges.
Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland issued a joint press release with Wildwood Crest Police Chief Robert Lloyd and North Wildwood Police Chief John Stevenson to announce the arrest of Sebastian Ramagosa, 23, of the 300 block of East 23rd Avenue, North Wildwood, for firearms offenses and possession with intent to distribute controlled dangerous substances (CDS).
Wildwood Crest Police Department received information from a concerned citizen that Ramagosa was in possession of a handgun March 15.
Wildwood Crest police requested the assistance of the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office Gangs, Guns, and Narcotics Task Force and a cooperative investigation was initiated.
As a result, a court-authorized search warrant was executed on Ramagosa’s motor vehicle. Police seized approximately 1 pound of marijuana, 1,000 THC vape cartridges, and $12,000.
The next day, the prosecutor’s task force and the North Wildwood Police Department continued the investigation into Ramagosa’s alleged possession of firearms and narcotics, with a court-authorized search warrant executed at Ramagosa’s residence.
As a result of that search, police seized a 9mm semiautomatic “ghost gun” pistol – a gun that has no serial number and is generally able to be assembled at home – two high-capacity 9mm magazines, drug paraphernalia and packaging material, $802 and 26 pounds of marijuana with a street value of $100,000.
Ramagosa was charged with the following:
- First-degree possession with the intent to distribute marijuana
- Third-degree possession with the intent to distribute marijuana within 1,000 feet of school property
- Second-degree possession of a firearm while in the course of committing a CDS violation
- Third-degree possession of a prohibited weapon or device (firearm) without a serial number
- Two fourth-degree counts of possession of a large-capacity magazine
- Fourth-degree possession with the intent to distribute drug paraphernalia
Ramagosa was placed on a warrant and lodged in the Cape May County Correctional Facility.
Individuals convicted of first-degree crimes are subject to a term of imprisonment of 10 to 20 years in New Jersey state prison and individuals convicted of second-degree crimes are subject to a term of imprisonment of five to 10 years.
Sutherland also continues to urge the citizens of Cape May County to report any information regarding illegal drug activity or any criminal activity within the community, and that information can be reported to the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-465-1135, or anonymously on the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office website at cmcpo.tips, or through the Cape May County Sheriff’s Tip Line at cmcsheriff.net and click on anonymous tip, or to the Cape May County Crime Stoppers at 609-889-3597.