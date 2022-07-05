POLICE LINE POLICE TAPE CRIME SCENE FILE STOCK PHOTO LOGO
WILDWOOD – Police officers arrested three individuals on the Boardwalk after several juveniles reported an incident involving a verbal altercation and a firearm. 

Several officers had been assigned to the Boardwalk to assist with the large holiday weekend crowds. Four juveniles approached the officers and reported an incident with two separate individuals. They said that one of them hand a semi-automatic handgun.

Officers immediately investigated, corroborating the juveniles’ stories with video surveillance footage.

Three individuals, two juveniles and one adult, were detained. 

A physical search yielded a Jimenez Arms Inc. semi-automatic .22 caliber pistol with five rounds of ammunition in the magazine. The pistol had previously been reported stolen from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina in 2014, police said.

Elizabeth Mademann, 36, of Hamilton was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm. One juvenile was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose, aggravated assault and receiving a firearm as stolen property. The other juvenile was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and receiving a firearm as stolen property.

All three were released on a criminal summons to appear in court.

Any charges are accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

