STONE HARBOR - A team of assessors from the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police (NJSACOP) will arrive April 3 to examine all aspects of the Stone Harbor Police Department's policies and procedures, management, operations, and support services, Chief Thomas J. Schutta announced March 21.
'Verification by the team that the Stone Harbor Police Department meets the Commission's ‘best practice’ standards is part of a voluntary process to achieve accreditation, a highly prized recognition of law enforcement professional excellence”, Schutta said.
As part of this final on-site assessment, employees and members of the public are invited to provide comments to the assessment team. They may do so by telephone or email. The public may call 609-675-8975 April 3, between 9:00AM and 10:00AM. Email comments can be sent to shpd@stoneharborpd.net.
Telephone comments are limited to 5 minutes and must address the agency's ability to comply with the NJSACOP standards.
Anyon e wishing to offer written comments about the Stone Harbor Police Department's ability to comply with the standards for accreditation is requested to email the Accreditation Program Director at hdelqado@njsacop.org or write the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police, Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission at 751 Route 73 North, Suite 12, Marlton, N.J. 08053.
The Stone Harbor Police Department must comply with NJSACOP LEAP standards to achieve accredited status. Schutta indicated, “Accreditation results in greater accountability within the agency, reduced risk and liability exposure, stronger defense against civil lawsuits, increased community advocacy, and more confidence in the agency's ability to operate efficiently and respond to community needs.”
The Accreditation Program Director for the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police is Harry J. Delgado, Ed.S. “The assessment team is composed of law enforcement practitioners from similar New Jersey law enforcement agencies. The assessors will review written materials, interview agency members, and visit offices and other places where compliance with the standards can be observed. Once the Commission's assessors complete their review of the agency, they will report to the full Commission, which will then decide if the agency is to be granted accredited status”, Delgado stated.
Accreditation is valid for a three-year period during which time the agency must submit annual reports attesting to their continued compliance with those standards under which it was initially accredited.