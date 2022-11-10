RIO GRANDE – After a tough election loss to Jeff Van Drew Nov. 8, Tim Alexander, the Democratic candidate for Congress from New Jersey’s Second District, suffered another blow.
His campaign manager, Zacharia Hartman, informed him Nov. 9 that a sign with his name was used in a racist display in Cape May County and a photo of it was circulating online. Alexander, who is Black, spoke to the Herald about the incident and the impact it had on him.
On His Initial Reaction…
“Son of a b-----s,” Alexander recalled saying, adding a disclaimer for the Herald: “I’m going to be frank with you.
“Then I’m thinking, ‘Jeff [Van Drew] won and they’re still doing this s—t.’ Then, it slowly comes to you.”
Alexander said the incident made him worry, especially for his family’s safety, but also for his own. The former Congressional candidate said he felt fear as he thought about the many efforts his family made toward his run and the drives they often took together in his private vehicle while on the campaign trail, a car far less secure than the county cruisers he drove during his years in law enforcement going after criminals.
“I got a little scared,” he said, describing the storm of thoughts and emotions he experienced processing the implications of the display. “There was all that. Within a matter of a few minutes.”
On a Unique Experience…
Despite once being shot at and falsely accused by police earlier in life, followed by a career spent investigating crime and prosecuting defendants, Alexander, 56, said he never experienced anything personally quite like this incident.
“I’ve never been a victim of a direct messaging of hate such as this,” he said. “Maybe they’ll go back in their caves or to whatever slice of hell they came from. Then I thought, maybe we’ll get lucky, and they’ll catch these dumb bastards.”
Alexander said one of his own experiences, as the victim of systemic racism in law enforcement, helped shape his perspective and eventually motivated him to take on a career as an investigator and prosecutor.
“I was a victim of profiling, where police officers in North Jersey shot at me, arrested me and charged me with a crime I did not commit before I became a police officer. I was attracted to becoming a police officer and then after that incident, I didn’t want to do it anymore. My grandfather convinced me the only way you make change is from within, so go back and become a police officer,” he explained.
Having a blunt conversation about divisiveness and race was not something the former Congressional candidate shied away from.
“I think that we have to hold our leaders responsible for the s--t that is happening. Some of the stuff they do say,” he said. “They have to be aware of it, that it has consequences.”
Alexander is now a civil rights attorney, after earning his law degree from Rutgers in 2012. Before earning his law degree, he spent many years as a Detective Captain at the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office. More recently, he worked for the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office as a major trials prosecutor. He did that after law school and before entering private practice.
His first foray into politics, as a Democrat for the Congressional seat from New Jersey’s Second District this year, proved unsuccessful, losing with under 38% of the vote to the incumbent Democrat-turned-Republican Van Drew, who received over 61% of votes Nov. 8.
On Divisiveness and Politics Contributing to Hate…
While he said he would want to hear from the perpetrator to better understand her true motivation, Alexander agreed that the increasing divisiveness in the country is a big contributor to its overall problem.
“It started with people’s fear and politicians are just capitalizing on that and embracing that for no other reason than to get elected,” Alexander said. “Politicians cause a lot of the problems that we see. With this person being motivated, you know, it’s dangerous to speculate too much, but I surmise they’re probably a MAGA Republican, they probably follow that One American News Network and Fox News and embrace this ideology of the replacement theory.
“Here is this African American male, there’s never been one before who potentially could have been elected as representative for South Jersey and was going to become their congressman. I’m sure it freaked them out. How dare I do such a thing?”
While he agreed this incident is an act of pure racism, Alexander said politics could have contributed to the person developing the hatred and the politicians encouraging the rhetoric are not getting a pass from him.
“Racism is hatred. But I also think that a lot of it is born through this political tribalism and divisiveness…. People become so enraged that they lose all rational thinking and it’s disgusting. It really is,” Alexander said. “It is racism. But politicians own it. They own a piece of it. And I’m not giving them a bye on it.”
Alexander criticized what he perceives to be Van Drew’s cavalier attitude toward concerns of systemic racism in law enforcement, pointing to his comments from a debate with Amy Kennedy three years ago. He also criticized what he said is Van Drew’s unfair characterization of the problems at the southern border, which he said precipitates hate toward minorities. He said he does not see Van Drew as responsible for the hateful incident on election night but believes his rhetoric is contributing to the problem.
“A lot of his rhetoric is a racist dog whistle,” Alexander said, adding he called Van Drew out on it in their debate. “[Van Drew] said, ‘I don’t know what a racist dog whistle is, but I’m not doing it.’ But, how do you know you’re not doing it if you don’t know what it is? That racism—it’s worse if you don’t actually know what you’re actually saying when you say it and you’re conveying racist messaging and it leads to an incident like this.
“I can’t say that they’re related. I can’t say there’s a correlation between the things that Jeff says and the actions this woman takes. But I will say, generally speaking, when political leaders, leaders in our community, make these racist statements…keep blowing these racist dog whistles, it opens the floodgates for people like this lady to come through and say, ‘It must be ok because my political leadership is doing this stuff, then I should be able to do it.”’
On His Involvement with Investigators and What Justice Would Look Like…
Alexander said he was contacted by the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office, who informed him they were investigating but said that was the extent of his knowledge of the investigation. He said he wasn’t offered any law enforcement protection following the act of intimidation, but also wouldn’t want any and prefers they dedicate the resources to apprehending the culprit.
Then, after a successful prosecution and during a sentencing hearing, Alexander said he would want to hear an explanation.
“I want to hear from her. I want to hear her that I did this because X-Y-Z. And then, if nothing else, it just gives me a greater understanding,” he explained.
Alexander said he would not offer a victim impact statement in court because he wouldn’t want the person responsible to get any satisfaction out of knowing what they did affected him. He also said he would not seek a jail sentence, something he said would be a misuse of the justice system.
“I don’t think I need to share with her anything about me, or how that affected me. I know the courts like that, and it helps their determination on sentencing,” he said, adding that based on his experience in court, he believes sometimes defendants feed off knowing that their actions had an impact.
“People who really don’t have remorse, who are just going through the steps because they want a lighter sentence, they like hearing from the victim. They like knowing they impacted their life in that way, because it gives them some sense of gratification,” Alexander said. “So, I won’t do that, but I do want to hear what her justification is.”
On how this is not indicative of his experience with the people of Cape May County…
Alexander said this crime could have happened anywhere.
“I’m not associating Cape May County with her. I think she’s a relic of a time long gone and could be from anywhere. And they are everywhere,” Alexander said. “I know that’s not what that area is about.”
He focused on the individual.
“This dinosaur, somebody moved the rock, and she was able to get out and unfortunately send this message. But it doesn’t represent who Cape May County is. It doesn’t represent who I’ve met,” he said. “Everybody I have met were fantastic people and they weren’t necessarily supporters. They were honest and they were open. I love that. I love the exchange.”
On if there is some good that could potentially come from this…
“We can try to bury it and try to hide from it. Or we can discuss it. It seems we’re going to discuss this one,” Alexander said.
“Maybe ultimately, she’ll come forward and say, ‘This is why I did it.’ Maybe there will be some contrition there and remorse or maybe she will double down. I think a lot of people, believe it or not, are ok with doubling down on these racist incidents.”
On What’s Next After His Election Loss…
While Alexander said his campaign’s comparatively limited funding made his run more difficult, he took responsibility for the loss to Van Drew.
“I own my loss. I don’t blame it on the [Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee] DCCC… I only question this,” Alexander said. “If you have a problem with the Republican ideology and you keep letting it grow, pretty soon, that’s the only way of thinking we’re going to have in this country… That seems to be a missed piece in the strategy in Washington.”
He said he still believes the country is great and is still determining his next political step.
“People who are saying ‘Make America Great Again’ and that we’re not great today. They’re off their freaking rocker. Of course we are. So, you’re asking me what I’m doing next. We’re analyzing. And we’re going to analyze all the way until the beginning of next year and then we are going to make a decision,” he added.
In the meantime, he is going to take a vacation and consult with his family.
“It really is a family decision,” he said.
