BURLEIGH – A search warrant executed by the county SWAT team and other law enforcement agencies inside a trailer park off North Wildwood Boulevard led to the arrest of two people on drugs and weapons charges, according to police. 

Owen Shelton and Latherese West were arrested and their charges include possession with the intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a weapon, police said.

Middle Township Police Department's Street Crimes Unit along with the Major Crimes Unit, Cape May County Prosecutor's Office Gangs Guns and Narcotics Task Force and the Cape May County SWAT Team executed the warrant at a unit in Cedar Springs Trailer Park Jan. 25, police said. 

As a result, distribution quantities of methamphetamine, heroin, suboxone, a 20-gauge shotgun and about $1,000 in cash was recovered, according to police, and both subjects were lodged in the Cape May County jail. 

The above is based on information obtained from law enforcement. All above named individuals are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

