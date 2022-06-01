State Police Logo

OCEAN VIEW - The New Jersey State Police has recovered multiple pieces of property in Dennis Township and are seeking to return the recovered items to the owners. 

On May 27, troopers from Woodbine Station began investigating several burglaries in the area of County Route 550 (Woodbine Oceanview Road), Route 9, and Corsons Tavern Road in the Ocean View section of Dennis Township.

During the investigation, numerous stolen items were recovered.

Detectives are requesting residents in the area to please check their property and vehicles for any missing valuables.

Anyone who may be a victim is asked to contact Trooper Jonathan Steinhauer of Troop “A” Woodbine Station at 609-861-5698.

