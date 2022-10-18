DANIELLE OLIVIERA ARREST NORTH WILDWOOD

Danielle Oliviera, a detective sergeant with the New Jersey Division of Criminal Justice, was reportedly arrested and charged with defiant trespass by North Wildwood Police Sept. 24, when she tried sneaking back into an Olde New Jersey Avenue drinking establishment through an exit, after bar staff told her to leave, during the city’s annual Irish Fall Festival.

 Courtesy Breaking AC on YouTube

NORTH WILDWOOD – A state law enforcement officer was reportedly arrested Irish weekend, after being kicked out of a local bar and then repeatedly trying to re-enter the business.

