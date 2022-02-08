Avalon's beach paths were victims of vandalism, suspected to be committed by juveniles, in summer 2021, causing the town to close its beaches overnight. Other towns experienced similar problems, including Sea Isle City.
SEA ISLE CITY – Mayor Leonard Desiderio will host a meeting Feb. 11 with New Jersey’s 1st District Legislators and other elected officials to discuss issues of concern related to juveniles gathering in large groups – an occurrence that has been witnessed in numerous New Jersey shore towns during recent summers.
During the Feb. 11 meeting, which will take place at 11:30 a.m. inside Council Chambers on the third floor of City Hall, Desiderio, New Jersey Senator Michael Testa (R-1), Assemblyman Antwan McClennan and Assemblyman Eric Simonsen will “brainstorm” with mayors from other municipalities as well as additional elected officials from Cape May County, representatives from the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office and leaders from law enforcement agencies in the region.
The Feb. 11 meeting will be a “closed door” gathering, with only the aforementioned officials in attendance. No formal action will be taken.
At the end of the meeting, the media will be invited inside Council Chambers to ask questions during a press conference.
“During the past couple of years, we have listened to the concerns of residents and business owners regarding the issue of juveniles not behaving as they should,” stated Desiderio. “Also, I have seen first-hand the problems that can occur when young people gather in large groups. Therefore, I want to meet with elected officials and community leaders from the County and other municipalities, as well as our State legislators and law enforcement representatives, to create a plan of action that will address this problem, which is affecting towns up and down New Jersey’s coastline.”
“I don’t want to paint a picture that indicates all juveniles are bad, and it is not my intention to blame all kids – we just want the tools we need to address issues that are of great concern to the people of our shore communities each summer,” added Desiderio. “We need to work together and determine how we can make things better.”
