SICPD Logo

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

This info was provided by the Sea Isle City Police Department:

 

Investigations Conducted:      27

Adult Arrests (Criminal & Disorderly Persons):          4

Juvenile Arrests:   0

Controlled Dangerous Substance Arrest:  0

DWI Arrests:   2

Motor Vehicle Summons Issued:

            Moving Violations:       14

            Parking Violations:       0

Ordinance Violations:  0

Motor Vehicle Stops: 40

MV Accidents/Hit & Run:        1

911 Calls/Hang Ups:   20       

Public Service Calls: 1,284   (please see call types below) 

Aggressive Driver: 0

Alarm:  16

Animal Incident: 1

Assault:           1

Assist Other Agency:  4

Burglary:  0

Check Well Being:  9

Civil Dispute:  1

Community Policing:  1

Crowd Control:  0

Disabled Motor Vehicle:  1

Disturbances:  2

Escort/Relay:    1

Fight:  1

Fire Call: 6                              

Fraud:  1

Gas Leak: 6

Juvenile Calls:  0

Lift Assist:  2

Medical Calls:  18

Noise Complaint:  0

Parking Complaint:  3

Prisoner Transport:  0

Property Check:         459

Property Damage (Non-Criminal):  0

Property Matters:  11

Property Recovered:  0

Public Assist: 0

School Bus Escort:     31

Special Detail: 18

Suspicious Person:  1

Suspicious Vehicle: 1

Theft: 0

Traffic Detail:  0

TRO/FRO and Domestic Violence:  3

Weapons/Unlawful Purpose:  0

Wire Down:  2

Recommended for you

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments