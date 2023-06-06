SICPD Logo

SEA ISLE CITY - Sea Isle City Police Department has charged two juveniles with third-degree criminal mischief for allegedly damaging fences and destroying property at the "Play By The Bay" playground at Sea Isle’s Dealy Field.

