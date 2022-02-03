Drugs,In,A,Plastic,Bag,With,A,Bunch,Of,Dollars
COURT HOUSE – A man living in a Rio Grande motel was arrested, after investigators found 6,000 individual bags of heroin, a loaded handgun and cash, in his motel room and vehicle, the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office announced.

Hector Perez-Heredia, 40, was arrested Feb. 2, which was the “conclusion of a narcotics investigation into the distribution of heroin throughout Cape May County,” the prosecutor’s office said in a news release.

A search warrant was executed at the Prime Inn Motel, in the 1000 block of Route 47, where prosecutors say Perez-Heredia was living, according to the release. Prosecutors allege the potential street value of the recovered drugs was over $75,000 and the handgun was a “ghost gun” comprised of manufactured parts with no serial number. 

Perez-Heredia was charged with first-degree distribution of a controlled dangerous substance (CDS), second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, second-degree unlawfully possessing the firearm while committing a CDS offense, as well as lesser-graded charges including possession of a CDS, money laundering, purchase firearm parts, prohibited weapons and possession/distribution of paraphernalia. 

The investigation was initiated by the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office, Gangs, Guns and Narcotics Task Force. This task force is currently comprised of Detectives from the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office, along with Task Force Officers from the Cape May County Sheriff’s Office, the Ocean City Police Department, the Wildwood Police Department, the Wildwood Crest Police Department and Agents from the DEA.  

The defendant was sent to Cape May County jail, where he will await court proceedings. According to the prosecutor, he faces 15-20 years in state prison on the first-degree charge. 

The above is based on information from a law enforcement agency. The above named is considered innocent, unless proven guilty. 

