COURT HOUSE – A man living in a Rio Grande motel was arrested, after investigators found 6,000 individual bags of heroin, a loaded handgun and cash, in his motel room and vehicle, the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office announced.
Hector Perez-Heredia, 40, was arrested Feb. 2, which was the “conclusion of a narcotics investigation into the distribution of heroin throughout Cape May County,” the prosecutor’s office said in a news release.
A search warrant was executed at the Prime Inn Motel, in the 1000 block of Route 47, where prosecutors say Perez-Heredia was living, according to the release. Prosecutors allege the potential street value of the recovered drugs was over $75,000 and the handgun was a “ghost gun” comprised of manufactured parts with no serial number.
Perez-Heredia was charged with first-degree distribution of a controlled dangerous substance (CDS), second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, second-degree unlawfully possessing the firearm while committing a CDS offense, as well as lesser-graded charges including possession of a CDS, money laundering, purchase firearm parts, prohibited weapons and possession/distribution of paraphernalia.
The investigation was initiated by the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office, Gangs, Guns and Narcotics Task Force. This task force is currently comprised of Detectives from the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office, along with Task Force Officers from the Cape May County Sheriff’s Office, the Ocean City Police Department, the Wildwood Police Department, the Wildwood Crest Police Department and Agents from the DEA.
The defendant was sent to Cape May County jail, where he will await court proceedings. According to the prosecutor, he faces 15-20 years in state prison on the first-degree charge.
The above is based on information from a law enforcement agency. The above named is considered innocent, unless proven guilty.
Only content submissions which satisfy our conditions for publication will be published.
The fee for publication via this portal is $100. This fee is non-refundable.
To accomplish your publication purchase, you must be logged-in as a website user: https://www.capemaycountyherald.com/users/signup
This purchase is for online publication only. If print publication is also desired, please proceed with the purchase of online publication and contact Advertise@cmcHerald.com regarding print publication.
By default, approved/paid submissions will be published to the "Lifestyle" section of the website. Requests for other urls/sections deemed relevant to the submission will be honored.
Submissions may contain links – including do-follow links.
Published submissions will remain published for as long as the website remains active, presumably at least one year.
Publisher reserves the right to refuse publication for any reason.
Submissions will not be processed for publication without advance payment.
Submissions requiring additional support services – e.g., to amend content or to effect payment – will not be published. By mutual agreement, editorial services may be provided for an additional charge; otherwise, advance payment rendered will be deemed a non-refundable service charge.
Upon request to Advertise@cmcHerald.com a link to the published article will be transmitted via email.
Our website is directed to a U.S.-based audience; our content may not be accessible to some international audiences due to technology restrictions.
By initiating this transaction, the submitter assumes any and all liability associated with publication of the submitted content (e.g., infringement, licensing) and agrees to defend and hold the Publisher harmless.