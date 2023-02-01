RIO GRANDE – The Middle Township Police Department announced the Jan. 28 arrest of a Rio Grande man for drugs, weapons, and failing to register as a sex offender.
Rio Grande Man Faces Drug, Weapon, Child Endangerment Charges
