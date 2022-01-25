COURT HOUSE - Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland, with much concern, issued a serious warning to the public regarding the recent upsurge of fatal drug overdoses in the county.
Since Dec. 17, there have been 10 fatal drug-related overdoses. Based on the
preliminary investigation, there is no apparent connection between the deaths and different types of illegal drugs have been recovered from the scenes.
Sutherland is gravely concerned that in our county, law enforcement is seeing an increase in deaths related to heroin, counterfeit prescription pills and other lMFs (Illicitly Manufactured Fentanyls).
Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is up to 50 times stronger than heroin
and 100 times stronger than morphine. Most often, when used illegally, fentanyl is converted to a powder form and mixed at a dangerous and uncontrolled level with heroin or used in making counterfeit prescription pills.
An unregulated amount of fentanyl in your system could lead to serious complications and often death. Fentanyl has been a major contributor to fatal and nonfatal overdoses in the U.S.
The Cape May County Forensic Laboratory is being utilized to analyze the controlled dangerous substances that have been seized from these death investigations.
According to Sutherland, having a local laboratory within the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office shortens the time it takes to identify the illegal substances which can assist in identifying the suspects involved in selling these substances.
In an efforf to educate the members of our community, curtail the opiate epidemic, and reduce drug-related crimes in Cape May County, the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office deploys the Hope One Mobile Access Unit weekly into the communities of Cape May County.
In addition to providing those struggling with opiate addiction assistance and transportation to treatment and recovery facilities, the Hope One Mobile Access Unit brings addiction and recovery services and other resources to the community.
Sutherland ensures the community that the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office Gangs, Guns and Narcotics Task Force is working diligently with all the local, state and federal law enforcement agencies to target distributors of these illegal substances in an effort to prevent further tragedies from drug related overdoses.
Sutherland urges families to educate their children and loved ones as to the dangers of such illegal drugs and to continue to report any information regarding illegal drug activity and or any criminal activity within the community.
This information can be reported anonymously through the Cape May County Sheriff's Tip Line, at cmcsheriff.net by clicking on anonymous tip, or through
the Cape May County Crime Stoppers at 609-889-3597, or to the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office at 609-465-1135.