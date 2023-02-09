Joe Landis at Stop the Hate Event

Joe Landis, community outreach coordinator, Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office, speaks Feb. 8 on the importance of reporting bias incidents no matter where or when they occur. “We take it seriously,” he said.

 Collin Hall

COURT HOUSE – If Cape May County is to “stop the hate,” it is important to teach local children that cycles of bigotry can be broken. That was the message from a “Stop the Hate” event hosted by the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office at the Middle Township Performing Arts Center Feb. 8. 

Joe Landis at Stop the Hate Event

Behind Joe Landis, community outreach coordinator, Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office, are pictures of the “SAFE PLACE” decals that businesses can request from the prosecutor’s office that symbolize inclusion and show victims of bias crimes that they can enter the establishment to take shelter.

 

