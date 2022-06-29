COURT HOUSE – Three residents of Rio Grande have been arrested on charges over their alleged distribution of narcotics.
The Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office executed a court-authorized search warrant at the residence of Joel Quintana-Medina, age 42, located in the mobile home park at 104 North 5th Street in Rio Grande.
The prosecutor’s office said the resulting search yielded over an ounce of cocaine and 250 bags of heroin. The street value for the seizure is estimated at $4,500.
Quintana-Medina was charged along with Zulmarie Arroyo, age 20, and Frankie Solo, age 39. Each of the three were charged four crimes including the possession of heroin, the distribution of heroin, the possession of cocaine and the distribution of cocaine. All are third-degree charges, except for the distribution of cocaine which is a second-degree charge.
Quintana-Medina and Solo are held at the Cape May County Correctional Center. Arroyo was released on a summons.
Only content submissions which satisfy our conditions for publication will be published.
The fee for publication via this portal is $100. This fee is non-refundable.
To accomplish your publication purchase, you must be logged-in as a website user: https://www.capemaycountyherald.com/users/signup
This purchase is for online publication only. If print publication is also desired, please proceed with the purchase of online publication and contact Advertise@cmcHerald.com regarding print publication.
By default, approved/paid submissions will be published to the "Lifestyle" section of the website. Requests for other urls/sections deemed relevant to the submission will be honored.
Submissions may contain links – including do-follow links.
Published submissions will remain published for as long as the website remains active, presumably at least one year.
Publisher reserves the right to refuse publication for any reason.
Submissions will not be processed for publication without advance payment.
Submissions requiring additional support services – e.g., to amend content or to effect payment – will not be published. By mutual agreement, editorial services may be provided for an additional charge; otherwise, advance payment rendered will be deemed a non-refundable service charge.
Upon request to Advertise@cmcHerald.com a link to the published article will be transmitted via email.
Our website is directed to a U.S.-based audience; our content may not be accessible to some international audiences due to technology restrictions.
By initiating this transaction, the submitter assumes any and all liability associated with publication of the submitted content (e.g., infringement, licensing) and agrees to defend and hold the Publisher harmless.