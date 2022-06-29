NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

COURT HOUSE – Three residents of Rio Grande have been arrested on charges over their alleged distribution of narcotics.

The Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office executed a court-authorized search warrant at the residence of Joel Quintana-Medina, age 42, located in the mobile home park at 104 North 5th Street in Rio Grande.

The prosecutor’s office said the resulting search yielded over an ounce of cocaine and 250 bags of heroin. The street value for the seizure is estimated at $4,500.

Quintana-Medina was charged along with Zulmarie Arroyo, age 20, and Frankie Solo, age 39. Each of the three were charged four crimes including the possession of heroin, the distribution of heroin, the possession of cocaine and the distribution of cocaine. All are third-degree charges, except for the distribution of cocaine which is a second-degree charge.

Quintana-Medina and Solo are held at the Cape May County Correctional Center. Arroyo was released on a summons.

