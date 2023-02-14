CMC Pros Logo

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

COURT HOUSE - Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland with much concern issues another serious warning to the public regarding the recent upsurge of drug overdoses in the County. Since 2/1/2023, there have been over (16) drug related overdoses (2) of which were fatal. Based on the preliminary investigation, there is no apparent connection between the deaths and different types of illegal drugs have been recovered from the scenes.

Recommended for you

Locations

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments