COURT HOUSE - Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland with much concern issues another serious warning to the public regarding the recent upsurge of drug overdoses in the County. Since 2/1/2023, there have been over (16) drug related overdoses (2) of which were fatal. Based on the preliminary investigation, there is no apparent connection between the deaths and different types of illegal drugs have been recovered from the scenes.
Prosecutor Sutherland is gravely concerned that in our County, law enforcement is seeing more overdoses and deaths related to heroin, counterfeit prescription pills and other IMFs (Illicitly Manufactured Fentanyls). Fentanyl is a synthetic Opioid that is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine. Most often when used illegally, the substance is converted to a powder form and mixed at a dangerous and uncontrolled level with heroin or used in making counterfeit prescription pills. An unregulated amount of fentanyl in your system could lead to serious complications and often death. Fentanyl has been a major contributor to fatal and nonfatal overdoses throughout the United States.
The Cape May County Forensic Laboratory is being utilized to analyze the controlled dangerous substances that are seized from these death investigations. According to Prosecutor Sutherland, having a local laboratory within the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office can speed up the time it takes to identify the illegal substances and can assist in identifying the suspects involved in selling these substances.
In an effort to educate the members of our community, curtail the opiate epidemic, and reduce drug related crimes in Cape May County, the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office deploys the Hope One Mobile Access Unit weekly into the communities of Cape May County. In addition to providing those struggling with opiate addiction assistance and transportation to treatment and recovery facilities, the Hope One Mobile Access Unit brings addiction and recovery services and other resources to the community.
Prosecutor Sutherland ensures the community that the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office Gangs, Guns and Narcotics Task Force is working diligently with all of the local, State and Federal law enforcement agencies to target distributors of these illegal substances in an effort to prevent further tragedies from drug related overdoses.
Prosecutor Sutherland urges families to educate their children and loved ones as to the dangers of such illegal drugs and to continue to report any information regarding illegal drug activity and or any criminal activity within the community. This information can be reported to the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-465-1135 or anonymously through the Prosecutor’s Office website at cmcpo.tips as well as through the Cape May County Sheriffs Tip Line at cmcsheriff.net and click on anonymous tip, or through the Cape May County Crime Stoppers at 609-889-3597.
