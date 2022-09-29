COURT HOUSE – The Prosecutor’s Office announced increased charges for Gerald White Sept. 29. White, 37, was previously arrested after he drove his 2003 Nissan into a crowd and collided with another vehicle, killing a bystander and the other driver.
When authorities first announced the charges against White, he was charged with crimes of the second and third degree, including death by automobile and aggravated assault.
County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland announced that White has now been charged with two counts of aggravated manslaughter with extreme indifference, as well as two counts of aggravated manslaughter with eluding police. All four newly announced counts are crimes in the first degree. Each first-degree charge carries a presumptive sentence of 15 years.
In addition to the four first-degree counts, Sutherland also announced two counts of aggravated assault with serious bodily injury, and two counts of aggravated assault with fleeing from police. Second-degree charges carry a sentence between five and 10 years.
Police say White remains lodged at the Cape May County Correctional Facility.
Any charges are accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.
