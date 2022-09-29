Car Rally 2.jpg

Chaos ensued in Wildwood late Sept. 25.

 File Photo

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

COURT HOUSE – The Prosecutor’s Office announced increased charges for Gerald White Sept. 29. White, 37, was previously arrested after he drove his 2003 Nissan into a crowd and collided with another vehicle, killing a bystander and the other driver.

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Articles authored by Herald Staff may include collaborations or content curated from a variety of sources for presentation to the Herald audience.

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments