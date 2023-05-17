CAMDEN – A Cape May County, New Jersey, man was arrested for misappropriation of postal funds, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced today (May 17).
Austin T. Mahan, 42, of Cape May Court House, New Jersey, is charged by complaint with misappropriating approximately $65,000 in postal funds. Mahan appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Ann Marie Danio in Camden federal court on May 16, 2023, and was released on $50,000 unsecured bond.
According to documents filed in this case and statements made in court:
For approximately six months in 2022 and 2023, Mahan, who worked as a U.S. Postal Service (USPS) supervisor at the Sea Isle and Somers Point Post Offices at various times, misused USPS credit cards to make personal purchases at various retail stores in and around New Jersey. These purchases included tens of thousands of dollars’ worth of gift cards as well as various home décor items, home renovation materials, power and handheld tools, tool storage equipment, and personal items such as a Dyson cordless vacuum, LED fog light bulbs for Mahan’s personal vehicle, batteries, shampoo, shaving cream, food products and other items.
The charge of misappropriating postal funds is punishable by a maximum of 10 years in prison and a maximum potential fine of the greater of $250,000 or a sum equal to the amount of value of the money or property misappropriated from the offense.
U.S. Attorney Sellinger credited agents of the USPS, Office of Inspector General, Northeast Area Field Office, under the direction of Special Agent in Charge Matthew Modafferi, with the investigation leading to the complaint.
The government is represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Sara A. Aliabadi of the Special Prosecutions Division in Camden.
The charge and allegations contained in the complaint are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
23-146
Defense counsel: Thomas Young Esq., Assistant Federal Public Defender, Camden
