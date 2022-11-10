RD_TbL_Prose3cutor_P1140906 (2).JPG

Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland, right, at a roundtable discussion on tackling issues with juveniles, Nov. 7.Sutherland said no one could have predicted the level of security needed to handle the number of cars and people that descended on the Wildwoods, Sept. 24, when two people died and another was seriously injured. 

 Christopher South

COURT HOUSE – Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland, who had just attended a roundtable discussion on disorderly gatherings, said there was no way shore towns and offshore communities could have prepared for the H2oi rally and the events of Sept. 24. 

