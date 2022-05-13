Screen Shot 2022-05-13 at 3.54.08 PM.png

Daniel Corkery

 Provided

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

WILDWOOD – A May 2 overdose death led to an arrest of Daniel Corkery, 18, of Wildwood. 

A 6:30 p.m. civilian report of a possible narcotics overdose led to a police response. Officers on the scene in the 100 east block of Pine Avenue located a passed out man in a bathroom. Wildwood Fire attempt to save the man’s life, but he was ultimately pronounced deceased at the scene.

A court authorized search warrant was later executed at a residence in the 400 west block of Garfield Avenue. Based on evidence from this search, Corkery was arrested and incarcerated at the Cape May County Correctional Center.

He is being charged with strict liability for drug induced death according to the Wildwood Police.

Locations

Articles authored by Herald Staff may include collaborations or content curated from a variety of sources for presentation to the Herald audience.

Recommended for you

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments