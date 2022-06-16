Blue,Light,Flasher,Atop,Of,A,Police,Car.,City,Lights
 WILDWOOD CREST – An officer was assaulted by a man while responding to a report of a possible assault in progress June 13.

Around 11:30 p.m., Officer Brian Harrison knocked on the door in the 100 block of West Syracuse Avenue. Alberto Candelaria answered the door and soon became irate and confrontational, according to the authorities.

Candelaria began shoving and pushing Officer Harrison, knocking off his body camera. In response, officers proceeded to arrest Candelaria, but he resisted.

After a brief struggle with no injuries, Candelaria was arrested and booked for aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, obstructing administration of law and disorderly conduct. 

The investigation into the original report revealed that Candelaria had not assaulted anyone prior to the police appearing on the scene.

Candelaria was released on a summons with a court date, police say.

