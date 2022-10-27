COURT HOUSE – A woman from the Villas was arrested Oct. 26 for drug and firearm charges.
Dawn Corcoran, 51, was arrested as the result of a cooperative narcotics investigation by police in North Wildwood, Lower Township and the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office, according to a release.
The Drug Enforcement Administration and the county’s regional SWAT team executed a search warrant at Corcoran’s residence on Bayshore Road.
The search resulted in authorities seizing half an ounce of suspected cocaine, less than half an ounce of suspected heroin, less than half an ounce of suspected methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, a .22 caliber long rifle and ammunition and approximately $11,500.
Police say Corcoran has been charged with three counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, a crime of the third degree. She’s also been charged with three counts of distribution of a CDS, two in the third degree and one in the second degree. Charges for money laundering, certain person not to possess ammunition and firearms and possession of a firearm while possessing a CDS were also listed.
This is not the first time Corcoran’s been caught for drugs. In 2016, WMDT reported that Corcoran was arrested at the Cape May Ferry Terminal for carrying 250 “baggies of heroin.”
Corcoran was released on a summons pending court proceedings.
Any charges are accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.
